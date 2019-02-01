Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX) CFO Michael Glenn Miles Buys 150,000 Shares

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) CFO Michael Glenn Miles acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cancer Genetics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,930. Cancer Genetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 87.08% and a negative return on equity of 121.10%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cancer Genetics Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

