Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 40945 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGIX shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cancer Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 121.10% and a negative net margin of 87.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cancer Genetics Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cancer Genetics news, Director John Pappajohn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781,204 shares in the company, valued at $869,676.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGIX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cancer Genetics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

