Canadian Utilities (CDUAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CDUAF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $29.27.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.