Canadian Utilities (CDUAF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CDUAF stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and wind resources, as well as related infrastructure development in Western Canada, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.