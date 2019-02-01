Canada Rare Earth (LL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 46000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

