Campbell Soup (CPB) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,178,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/campbell-soup-cpb-holdings-increased-by-ifm-investors-pty-ltd.html.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.