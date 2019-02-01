Cameco (CCJ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCJ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cameco to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

CCJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 40,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

