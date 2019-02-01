Camden Property Trust (CPT) Announces Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Camden Property Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.97-5.17 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 422,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,501. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.99%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $2,605,634.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,008.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,659 shares of company stock worth $9,758,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

