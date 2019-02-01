Camden National Co. (CAC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Camden National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Camden National’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Camden National has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $631.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $106,017.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,550.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl John Soderberg purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,867.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.