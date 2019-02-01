Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

