Callaway Golf (ELY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 25.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 153.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,184,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.