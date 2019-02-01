BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,406.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

