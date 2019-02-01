Business First Bancshares (BFST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 110,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 110,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

