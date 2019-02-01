Business First Bancshares (BFST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST):

1/31/2019 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

1/30/2019 – Business First Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Business First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

1/18/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

1/7/2019 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/21/2018 – Business First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.07 on Friday. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million and a PE ratio of 15.91.

Get Business First Bancshares Inc alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 110,932 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.