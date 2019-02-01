Bullion Market Cap Hits $379,947.00 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bullion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00010013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bullion has traded flat against the dollar. Bullion has a total market cap of $379,947.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005537 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020455 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00248123 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016105 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000305 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bullion Coin Profile

CBX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,027,724 coins. The official website for Bullion is bullion.one . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx . The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bullion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

