BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 274.64 ($3.59).

BT.A opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.04) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £78,120 ($102,077.62).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

