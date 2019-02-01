Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Lessened by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $15,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 128,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of BEP opened at $28.84 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.79 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Lessened by First Manhattan Co.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-stake-lessened-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

