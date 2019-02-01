Brokers Offer Predictions for Crane Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.96 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CR. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price target on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.51.

Crane stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crane by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crane by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,792.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Crane’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

