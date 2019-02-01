Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.73.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $211.13 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $156.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

