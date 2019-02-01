Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 11,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,010,544.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,161.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $125,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,242 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Signition LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 2,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

