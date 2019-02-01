Brokers Issue Forecasts for Duke Realty Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Duke Realty in a report released on Thursday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Duke Realty stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 701,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 265,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 156,202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 94,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

