Brokerages Set Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,012.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $61,665 over the last ninety days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $380.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

