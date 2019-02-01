Brokerages Set Catalent Inc (CTLT) Target Price at $47.75

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. First Analysis raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $488,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Catalent by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after buying an additional 1,819,020 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Catalent by 9.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 11,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,865. Catalent has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.