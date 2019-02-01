Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Target Price at $4,061.33

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,901.54 ($50.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target (down from GBX 5,650 ($73.83)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday.

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,718.50 ($35.52) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

