Brokerages Set Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) PT at $16.31

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 95,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 254,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,863. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

