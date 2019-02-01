Brokerages Set Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) PT at $16.31

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.
AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.
In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,863. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.