Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Target Price at $1,301.36

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,301.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,114.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $776.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.27, for a total transaction of $10,732,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844 shares in the company, valued at $905,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,366 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 94,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

