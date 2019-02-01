Brokerages Expect Tech Data Corp (TECD) to Post $4.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14. Tech Data reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. Tech Data had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

TECD traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Tech Data news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $54,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,157. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth $32,431,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 11,850.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 89.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 309,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 23.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 171,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,416,000 after acquiring an additional 159,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.