Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 270,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,347,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $664,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,290,000 after buying an additional 1,297,215 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,555,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,336,000 after buying an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,515,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,965,000 after buying an additional 267,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after buying an additional 869,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

