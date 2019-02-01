Brokerages Expect Aquantia Corp (AQ) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aquantia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Aquantia posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquantia.

Get Aquantia alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AQ. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Aquantia from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquantia in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:AQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.92. 22,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,307. Aquantia has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $309.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquantia (AQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.