Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.