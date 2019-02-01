Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.97 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $583,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 26,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,093,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,967 shares of company stock worth $2,399,028 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ScanSource by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ScanSource by 17.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.69. 119,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.73. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

