Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,119. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $84.89.

In related news, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.