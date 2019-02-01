Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $3.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. 188,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,603. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $448,691.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,763.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $1,787,869. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,434.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

