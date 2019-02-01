British Land (BLND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British Land (LON: BLND) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2019 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 452 ($5.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 647 ($8.45).

1/25/2019 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 589 ($7.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2019 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2019 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2019 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 585 ($7.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2018 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

12/18/2018 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 649 ($8.48) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/14/2018 – British Land had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 740 ($9.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – British Land had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/11/2018 – British Land had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/5/2018 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 567.80 ($7.42) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

In other British Land news, insider William Jackson bought 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £13,858.60 ($18,108.72). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,479.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

