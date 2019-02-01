British American Tobacco (BTI) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded British American Tobacco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

BTI stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,811,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,648,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

