British American Tobacco (BTI) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
BTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded British American Tobacco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.
BTI stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
