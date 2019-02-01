Bridge City Capital LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 90.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 389,191 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1,747.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 356,193 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 58.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 840,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 29.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 309,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $505.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

TUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

