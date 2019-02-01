Bridge City Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

CPSI stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 42,590 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/bridge-city-capital-llc-boosts-stake-in-computer-programs-systems-inc-cpsi.html.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.