Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 8,027 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,652 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,053,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $273,607.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

