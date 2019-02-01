Breedon Group (BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 85

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report report published on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.89) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

In related news, insider Amit Bhatia bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92). Also, insider Pat Ward bought 85,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £49,730.94 ($64,982.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 435,743 shares of company stock valued at $24,823,094.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

