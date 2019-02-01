Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $451,000 Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in eBay were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 567.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,037,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.65 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

