Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $338,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.84.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $248.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $338,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/bradley-foster-sargent-inc-ct-has-338000-holdings-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.