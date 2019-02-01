Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock Price Down 17.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares were down 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 2,990,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 431,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $759,312.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares in the company, valued at $20,338,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

