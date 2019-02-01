Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. 80,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,604. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $759,312.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,338,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,123 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
