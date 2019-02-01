BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $10.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.53 billion to $11.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,137.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney purchased 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,712,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,863,000 after acquiring an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.36. 48,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

