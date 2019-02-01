Boingo Wireless’ (WIFI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Shares of WIFI opened at $24.12 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,407,750 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 6.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after buying an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 230,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.