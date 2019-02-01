B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Insider Carolyn Bradley Purchases 12,192 Shares

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,989.76 ($52,253.70).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.24) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12 month low of GBX 295.04 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.20 ($5.70).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.58 ($5.87).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

