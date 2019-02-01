Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 7,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,356. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $1,269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

