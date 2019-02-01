Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 80.79%.

NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

BCRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blue Capital Reinsurance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

