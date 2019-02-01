Blucora Inc (BCOR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $250,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $263,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $184,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hogan acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $240,314.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,014.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

