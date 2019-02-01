Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Stake Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 558,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 69.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of MUE opened at $12.01 on Friday. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

