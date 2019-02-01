BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,134,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.74, for a total transaction of $2,217,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,631 shares of company stock valued at $30,293,463 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $578.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

